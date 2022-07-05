2023 Elections: Otedola Visits Tinubu, Prays He Emerges Nigeria’s President

Popular businessman, Femi Otedola, has visited the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mr. Bola Tinubu in Paris, France.

The APC presidential candidate, who is currently in France, has been holding a series of meetings with personalities, his spokesman, Tunde Rahman, stated.

Otedola’s visit to Tinubu followed that of Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, to the ruling party’s candidate on Monday.

Otedola shared the photos of the visit via his Twitter handle on Monday, expressing his delight to be with Tinubu.

While describing the ex-Lagos State Governor as his great friend, the businessman prayed that God will grant his heart’s desire of becoming Nigeria’s President next year.

I am always excited visiting my Great Friend Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu @officialABAT May God grant him his heart’s desire in becoming the President of this great Nation …F.Ote💲 pic.twitter.com/RaUkSPnxeb — Femi Ote$ (@realFemiOtedola) July 5, 2022

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the presidential election is scheduled to hold on Saturday, 25th February 2023.

Tinubu will battle Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria Peoples’ party (NNPP) among several others.

Although the PDP candidate has picked Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate, Tinubu had openly said he is still searching for his vice-presidential candidate. It is believed that the APC candidate is considering Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum or his predecessor, Senator Kashim Shettima as potential options.