BBNaija Season 7 Set To Return As Organisers Raise Grand Prize To N100m

Multichoice Nigeria on Tuesday announced that it is set to commence another edition of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show.

The show, it said, will return for its seventh season in less than three weeks with a double launch show on July 23 and 24.

“BBNaija is staying true to its reputation of having the biggest cash prize for any reality (TV) competition on the continent,” it said. “This season’s winner will take home a grand prize worth N100 million that includes N50 million cash and other exciting prizes.

“For the seventh season, the show will witness a return of a few pre-COVID 19 elements, including the fan-favourite ‘Ninjas’ and a live studio audience.”

According to the organisers, fans should also expect a line-up of more engaging tasks, unpredictable twists, and Big Brother’s wit.

They announced a prize of N1 million each for 30 fans of the show in its ‘Fave Lock-In’ promo, adding that they would retain the voting style from last year.

“Voting will only be on the Big Brother Naija website, mobile site, and the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps for active customers,” said Multichoice Nigeria.

“The number of votes each subscriber will have will be determined by their subscription packages, with DStv Premium and GOtv SUPA subscribers receiving the most votes.”

It is reported that over 40,000 people auditioned to be part of the reality show and this year’s edition of BBNaija will run for 72 days and end on October 2, 2022.

Hazel Oyeye Onou, popularly known as Whitemoney, won the sixth season of the reality show, bagging a mouth-watering grand prize of ₦90 million in October last year.