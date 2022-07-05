Kaduna APC Governorship Candidate Sani Picks El-Rufai’s Deputy As Running Mate

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, has picked the current Deputy Governor of the state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe as his running mate in the 2023 general elections.

Senator Sani who disclosed this in a statement he issued on Monday, says he arrived at the choice of Hadiza Balarabe, after consultations with critical stakeholders in Kaduna State.

“I am happy to announce that I have picked Her Excellency, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, as my running mate in the 2023 governorship election in Kaduna State,” he said.

He described the Deputy Governor as someone who has contributed immensely to the giant strides recorded by Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s administration in infrastructure and human capital development.

According to him, Balarabe has demonstrated hard work, punctuality, dedication and team spirit in the discharge of her responsibility as Deputy Governor which has endeared her to the critical stakeholders in the State.

He, therefore, called on the people of Kaduna State to support the choice of Balarabe as his running mate, and also enjoined them to come out en-masse to vote for the APC during the 2023 general election.

Sani added, “Your mandate in 2023 will enable us to build a peaceful, prosperous, and greater Kaduna State, together, we are determined to make the State a reference point for good and responsive governance.”