Kidnapped Catholic Priest Regains Freedom In Kaduna

The Parish Priest of Saint Charles Catholic Church, Zambina in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Reverend Father Emmanuel Silas, has regained his freedom

Silas was kidnapped by bandits in the early hours of Monday at the Rectory of the parish in the Kauru local government.

The Chancellor of Kafanchan Catholic Diocese, Reverend Father Emmanuel Okolo, confirmed his release to Channels Television on Tuesday.

According to him, the victim was released at about 9 pm on Monday night less than 24 hours after his abduction.

The Chancellor expressed happiness over the quick release of the priest, praying for the release of other kidnapped clergymen and other citizens who are still in the custody of bandits.

It is, however, unclear if any money was paid to secure the priest’s freedom.

Kaduna and other north-western states have been ravaged by the bandits’ activities who continue to kidnap people at will.

Despite repeated assurances by the Federal and state governments as well as relentless efforts of security agencies, the terrorists keep having a field day with Nigerians at their mercy.