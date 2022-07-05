Shiroro Attack: Slain Soldiers Could Have Retreated But Fought For Nigeria – Yahaya

The soldiers killed by bandits in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State fought with courage and sacrificed their lives in defending the nation.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, stated this while giving an insight into the encounter between the security operatives and the outlaws.

Channels Television had reported that the mining site located at Ajata-Aboki in Gurmana Ward of Shiroro LGA came under attack on Wednesday last week.

Apart from the attack which reportedly left 13 policemen and civilians killed with several missing, including four Chinese nationals, the terrorists ambushed a team of soldiers who responded to a distress call.

While sources said nearly 30 bodies of security operatives killed by the bandits were recovered from the bush, the Nigerian Army authorities said: “a number of personnel paid the supreme price in the fierce firefight that ensued”.

The army chief paid tributes to the slain soldiers on Monday during an interactive session with journalists in Owerri, the Imo State capital as part of activities line up to mark the 2022 Nigerian Army Day Celebration.

Yahaya said the soldiers had the option to retreat but for the love of the nation, they fought gallantly and showed courage.

Amongst other issues, he also spoke about the achievements and challenges of the Nigerian Army in fighting terrorism in the country.

The army chief vowed that all bandits and terrorists would not go scot-free as they would be made to pay for their atrocities in order to bring back peace in the country.

On the insurgency in the North East, he warned that it would no longer be business as usual for terrorists in the region, having reclaimed many towns and communities that were at some point taken over by the non-state actors.

Yahaya also spoke about the efforts of the army in rescuing the remaining kidnap victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train abduction and solicited actionable information from the people.

This year’s Nigerian Army Day Celebration marks the 159th year of the Nigerian Army’s existence since its formation.

The week-long event offers the army an opportunity to take stock, assess its performance, interface with the public, and set goals for the succeeding year.

The celebration is also aimed at projecting the army as an instrument of national unity and integration, as well as highlighting the achievements, capabilities, positive corporate image, and reputation of the Nigerian Army.