Alleged Organ Harvesting: Court Orders NIMC To Give AGF Biodata Of Ekweremadu’s Kidney Donor

The Federal High Court Abuja has ordered the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to transmit the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the biodata information of an alleged Minor to the Attorney General of the Federation for onward transmission to the United Kingdom where Senator Ike Ekweremadu is facing alleged organ harvesting charges.

Following the Senators arrest by the London Metropolitan police, Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, had on July 27 urged Justice Inyang Ekwo to order the release of certain official documents of Ukpo domiciled with NIMC, Nigerian Immigration Service and Stanbic-IBTC Bank for the purpose of effectively defending Ekweremadu in the UK.

The prayers were granted by the Justice Inyang Ekwo.

UK Police Arrest Ike Ekweremadu, Wife For Organ Harvesting

Alleged Organ Trafficking: Trial Of Ekweremadu, Wife Adjourned Till July 7

Alleged Organ Harvesting: Immigration Confirms Age Of ‘Victim’ In Ekweremadu’s Case

Organ Harvesting: Six Questions Regarding Ekweremadu And Transplant In UK

At the today’s proceedings however, counsel to NIMC, Muazu Mohammed told the court that the Commission’s rules of engagement do not allow it to give BioData of an individual, to a private citizen.

He added that based on the NIMC law, such information should be first handed over to the AGF.

Awomolo did not oppose the submission by Mohammed, adding that the AGF has diplomatic line of communication with the UK authorities.

Justice Ekwo subsequently ordered NIMC to supply the information or BioData of the victim which is in possession of the Commission, to the AGF for onward transmission to the relevant courts in the United Kingdom.