Buhari’s Advance Convoy Attack: We Should Not Give In To Terrorists – Presidency

The presidency has said that despite the various attacks by merchants of terror, Nigerians must never give in to terrorism.

Briefing State House Correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, Special Adviser to the President on media and publicity, Femi Adesina stated that inspite of the attack on Buhari’s advance team on Tuesday, the president will not cancel his trip to Dakar, neither would the government give in to the terrorists.

At the briefing Mr Adesina maintained that the wounds sustained by two affected persons (a protocol officer and a lady) were not life threatening, adding that the injured persons have both been taken to an orthopedic hospital.

According to Adesina, no life was lost.

The presidential spokesman insisted that his principal would join other Heads of States and Presidents for the global conference which is an international obligation before proceeding to his home town in Daura.

Adesina’s comments come a few hours after the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, described as sad and unwelcomed, the shooting incident near Dutsinma, Katsina State, involving the convoy of cars carrying the Advance Team of security guards, protocol and media officers ahead of the President, Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to Daura for Sallah.

Mr Shehu disclosed that the attackers opened fire on the convoy from an ambush positions but were repelled by the military, police and DSS personnel accompanying the convoy.

He also assured Nigerians that all personnel, staff and vehicles made it safely to Daura and unscathed, safe for two persons in the convoy who are receiving treatment for the minor injuries they suffered.