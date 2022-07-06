Insecurity: Katsina Emirate Council Cancels Eid Royal Exhibition Festival

The Katsina Emirate Council (KEC) has announced that the usual Eid-ul-Adha royal exhibition festival has been canceled owing to insecurity.

The council, in a statement signed by assistant secretary Alhaji Sule Mamman Dee, explained that the regular Hawan Daushe, a royal exhibition of garments and regalia that features horse riding, will not accompany the Sallah celebration scheduled for Saturday.

The council noted that the Eid prayers will be lead by the emir in the mosque with prayers that “all perpetrators of evil in the state and in Nigeria be exposed.”

The statement, written in the Hausa language, reads, “The Emirate Council is informing the general public that by God’s grace, on Saturday 9th July, the Emir will lead the Eid prayers in the mosque.

“The council further asks ALL to pray to God to grant us peace and unity. Amen.”

Katsina State has suffered a wave of terrorist attacks in recent years as many residents have been kidnapped for ransom or killed.