2023: Okupe Withdraws As Labour Party VP Candidate

A former presidential spokesperson, Doyin Okupe, has submitted a withdrawal letter from the position of the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

Mr Okupe made the announcement on Twitter.

“This afternoon I submitted my withdrawal letter from the position of the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party to INEC,” he said.

“A replacement will be announced by the national chairman of the party shortly.

“I feel greatly blessed to have been part of the foundation of success for the Labour Party.”

Okupe’s withdrawal will not come as a surprise to many. In announcing his emergence as a vice presidential candidate of the party last month, Okupe had made it clear that he was only “standing in” for the actual candidate.

The party had submitted Mr Okupe’s name to beat the Independent National Electoral Commission’s deadline for the submission of the name of a vice presidential candidate.

“Choosing the vice presidential candidate is an electoral process and it does not stop until the process and schedule ends,” Mr Okupe said at the time.

“INEC allows you to present a candidate and later on, if you want to substitute, you may do so, if necessary.”