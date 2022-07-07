Alleged Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu, Wife Plead Not Guilty To Charges

Former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, have pleaded not guilty to the charges of human trafficking and organ harvesting in the United Kingdom.

Channels Television had reported their arrival at Westminster Magistrates Court for the continuation of their trial.

Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice were arrested by the British police on June 23 on allegations of human trafficking and organ harvesting that violate the country’s Modern Slavery Act.

The police authorities had accused the lawmaker of conspiring to bring a child to the United Kingdom for organ harvesting, saying the victim was a 15-year-old boy.

READ ALSO: Alleged Organ Harvesting: Ike Ekweremadu Back In Court

Giving an update from the court’s premises on Thursday, Channels Television’s correspondent, Juliana Olayinka, said the court accepted that the kidney donor in Ekweremadu’s case is not a minor.

She said the prosecution has accepted that he is 21years old.

The court thereafter fixed August 4 as the date for the next hearing.

Just yesterday, the Federal High Court Abuja ordered the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to transmit the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the biodata information of an alleged Minor to the Attorney General of the Federation for onward transmission to the UK to aid Ekweremadu’s trial.

The lawmaker’s lawyer, Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, had on July 27 urged Justice Inyang Ekwo to order the release of certain official documents of Ukpo domiciled with NIMC, Nigerian Immigration Service, and Stanbic-IBTC Bank for the purpose of effectively defending Ekweremadu in the UK.

The prayers were granted by Justice Inyang Ekwo.