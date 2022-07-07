Advertisement

‘Disappointed’ Lawan Says No CCTV In Kuje Prison

Channels Television  
Updated July 7, 2022
This photo taken on July 6, 2022, shows the correctional facility in Kuje, Abuja.

 

Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Thursday said he was disappointed that there were no Closed-circuit television (CCTV) devices at the Kuje medium-security custodial centre in Abuja.

He made the remark after touring the facility.

“Having gone round the facility itself, we are disappointed that there are no CCTV, something that will record or at least give you a view of what is happening and sometimes record the event,” Lawan said.

“Now this is a medium security custodial centre. How on earth does a centre of this magnitude in the FCT not have any CCTV? It means we can say that all other medium security custodial centres across the country do not have CCTV.

 

“So we have asked the Comptroller-General to ensure that the request for CCTV in all the maximum and medium custodial centres across the country are included in their 2023 budget because this is essentially indispensable.”

The Kuje custodial centre was attacked on Tuesday evening by terrorists, allowing hundreds of prisoners to escape.

Many of those who escaped are believed to be dangerous Boko Haram members.

President Muhammadu Buhari visited the custodial centre on Wednesday, expressing regret over the attack.

“I am disappointed with the intelligence system,” the President said. “How can terrorists organize, have weapons, attack a security installation and get away with it? I am expecting a comprehensive report on this shocking incident.”



