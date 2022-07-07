Advertisement

Ekiti Election: SDP’s Segun Oni Challenges APC’s Victory At Tribunal

Agbeyo Babajide  
Updated July 7, 2022
The Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate in the July 19 governorship election in Ekiti State, Segun Oni , speaks during the governorship debate on June 12, 2022.

 

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State, Mr. Segun Oni, has submitted his petition against the outcome of the election at the Election Petitions Tribunal in Ado the Ekiti state capital.

Oni was accompanied to the secretariat of the Election Petitions Tribunal Thursday evening by his legal team and SDP state Chairman and chieftains to submit the over 1,000-page petition.

READ ALSO: Why Segun Oni Won’t Accept Outcome Of Ekiti Election – Spokesman

The SDP candidate did not speak to the content of the petition but simply said that the move is to defend the sanctity of the system.

But the leader of his legal team said the petition will challenge the eligibility of the Governor-elect, Mr Oyebanji to contest the election and question the actual victory attributed to him in the poll.



More on Politics

Court Disqualifies Oborevwori as PDP Governorship Candidate, Recognizes Edevbie

2023: Okupe Withdraws As Labour Party VP Candidate

Barkindo: African Petroleum Organisation Condoles With Buhari

Terrorism: APC Complicit In Kuje Prison Attack, PDP Asserts

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV