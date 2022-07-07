‘Nigerians Are Sick And Tired’: Women Group Asks Buhari To Resign

The League of Women Voters has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over his inability to protect the country and mitigate economic suffering.

In a statement signed by President and Founder, Dr Esther Uduehi, the group said citizens are sick and tired of the administration’s excuses.

The statement cited the attack on the Kuje correctional centre and the recent Owo Church massacre as examples of how the current administration has failed Nigerians.

READ ALSO: I Am Disappointed With The Intelligence System, Buhari Says After Inspecting Kuje Prison

“Nigerians are sick and tired of sleeping with one eye open with no hope of a better tomorrow from this Government and it is obvious that the Government has collapsed and has nothing other than Pain and sorrow to offer Nigerians,” the group said.

See full statement below: