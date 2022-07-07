Troops Of Operation Hadin Kai Neutralise Terrorists, Recover Weapons In Borno

Military authorities say troops of Operation Hadin Kai on Sunday neutralised some terrorists in Borno State.

In a statement on Thursday, military spokesman, Major General Benard Onyeuko said the troops of 24 TF Brigade Operation Hadin Kai made contact with some Boko Haram terrorists at Gamage Village in Borno, adding that after the encounter 5 terrorists were neutralized.

According to General Onyeuko, items recovered from the terrorists include 2 x AK47 rifles, 3 x dane guns, 2 x AK47 magazines, 70 x rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 7 x local fabricated rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 4 x cell phones, 3 x ATM cards and several bags of assorted food stuff.

In another development, the Nigerian Navy Ship OKPABANA of Operation Delta Safe on the 5th of July 2022 responded to a distress message about a propulsion of a boat on transit.

A swift reaction to the message led to both the location and rescue of the 16 meters surfer passenger boat MV NUE SWIFT belonging to Lagos based oil service company.

The boat is said to have lost her propelling ability at Agbara Platform while transiting from Forcados to Bonny Mooring and drifted for 32 hours before being rescued by the troops. Accordingly, the crew and boat were handed over to Forward Base Operation Bonny on the 6th of July 2022.

According to General Onyeuko, the rescue is in compliance with the Navy’s role in the search and rescue as well as the military’s responsibility towards safety of lives and property in the Nigerian maritime environment.

The military high command commended troops on the frontlines for their timely interventions, and encouraged the general public to avail troops credible and timely information on criminal activities.