Kuje Prison Attack: Buhari Presides Over National Security Council Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding a closed-door meeting with service chiefs and some members of his cabinet at the State House in Abuja.

While it is unclear what the agenda for the meeting is, many believe it is not unconnected to Tuesday’s attack on the Kuje Correctional facility and other security breaches experienced in recent times.

At the meeting today are the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor; Army Staff, Lt. Gen Farouk Yahaya; Air Staff, Air Marshall Isiaka Amao, Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba.

Cabinet members in attendance include the Ministers of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, Defense, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi and Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

Following the attack on the Correctional Facility in Kuje, President Buhari expressed disappointment at the nation’s intelligence system.

Speaking after his visit to the Medium Security Custodial Centre, the president said, “I am disappointed with the intelligence system.

“How can terrorists organise, have weapons, attack a security installation and get away with it?” the president questioned.

Buhari, who, like most Nigerians was shocked by both the scale and audacity of the attack queried: “How did the defences at the prison fail to prevent the attack?

“How many inmates were in the facility? How many of them can you account for? How many personnel did you have on duty? How many of them were armed? Were there guards on the watchtower? What did they do? Does the CCTV work?”.

The president who was accompanied by Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, the Chief of Staff, said that at the end of the visit, he was expecting “a comprehensive report” on the incident.