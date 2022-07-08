Kuje Prison Attack: FG Declares Fleeing Boko Haram Suspects Wanted, Releases Photos

The Federal Government has declared all Boko Haram suspects who fled the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kuje, Abuja, wanted.

In a statement on Friday, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) revealed the names and photos of 69 inmates who escaped from the correctional facility following an attack by terrorists three days ago.

“The following are faces and names of Inmates with Boko Haram/ terrorism cases who escaped from Kuje Correctional Centre during the jail attack on 5th July 2022,” it said.

“If you see any of these people, or have useful information which may lead to their recapture, please Call 07000099999, 09060004598 or 08075050006 or any law enforcement agency nearest to you. We guarantee to keep your information anonymous.”

They include Abdulkareem Musa, Abdusalami Adamu, Abubakar Abdulrahman Habibu, Abubakar Mohammed Sadiq, Abubakar Mohammed, Abubakar Yusuf, Adam Lawal Muhammad, Akibu Musa Danjuma, Amodu Omale Salihu, Bello Haruna, Bilyaminu Usman, Bukar Ali, Ibrahim Mohammed, Ikya Abur, Ismail Idris Abdullahi, Modu Aji, Mohammed Sani, and Musa Abubakar.

Also declared wanted are Mustapha Umar, Mustapha Umar, Shehu Abdullahi, Suleiman Idi, Suleiman Zacharia, Sunday Micheal, Yakubu Abdullahi, Yasir Ibrahim Salihu, Yunusa Mukaiya, Abdulmannan Obadiki, Abubakar Mohammed Musa, Abubakar Umar, Adamu Mohammed, Ahmadu Hagola, and Asama Haruna Kanti, Baluye Modu, Bassey Victor Kingsley, Diko Iko, Fannami Alhaji Bukar, Faruku Waziri, Hassan Hassan, Ibrahim Musa, Idris Ojo, and Ishaq Farouk.

Others are Mohammed Goni Kyari, Mohammed Guja, Mohammed Saleh Buba, Mohammed Umar, Mukhtar Ussaini Khalidu, Musa Adamu, Musa Umar, Onyemire Asagba, Rabiu Shaibu, Sahabi Ismail, Sani Mohammed, Umar Ahmadu Ladan, Usman Balarebe, Yahaya Adamu Abubakar, Yusuf Yakubu, Abdulazeez Obadaki, Auwal Abubakar, Mansur Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Abubakar, Mohammed Jamiu Eneji Sani, Muazu Abubakar, Muhammed Sani Adamu, Muktar Umar, Nambil Zakari Gambo, Sadiq Garba Abubakar, Yazid Muhammed Usman, Yusuf Ali Yusuf.

The fleeing suspects are identified in the photos below: