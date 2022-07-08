Operation Desert Sanity: Troops Neutralise ISWAP/BokoHaram Top Commanders, Fighters In Borno

Troops of Operation Desert Sanity on Thursday recorded success over ISWAP and Boko Haram terrorists during an aggressive clearance operation around Dikwa-Gamboru highway in Borno State.

Authorities say the troops today neutralized several insurgents including top commanders.

Though the army did not give very specific details regarding the number of insurgents killed, a brief statement on Friday revealed that clearance operation was highly successful and several weapons and ammunition were recovered.

READ ALSO: Terrorists Attacked Kuje Prison Despite Major Security Beef Up, Says Interior Minister

Similarly, troops of Operation Hadin Kai on Sunday neutralised some terrorists in Borno State.

In a statement on Thursday, military spokesman, Major General Benard Onyeuko said the troops of 24 TF Brigade Operation Hadin Kai made contact with some Boko Haram terrorists at Gamage Village in Borno, adding that after the encounter 5 terrorists were neutralized.

According to General Onyeuko, items recovered from the terrorists include 2 x AK47 rifles, 3 x dane guns, 2 x AK47 magazines, 70 x rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 7 x local fabricated rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 4 x cell phones, 3 x ATM cards and several bags of assorted food stuff.