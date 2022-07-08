President Buhari Arrives Katsina To Celebrate Sallah

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday arrived Katsina State to celebrate this year’s Eid-del Kabir (Sallah) in his hometown, Daura.

This year’s Eid-El Kabir is scheduled to hold on Saturday across the world.

On arrival at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua Airport at about 5:20 pm on a presidential jet, the president was received by the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, in company of his deputy, Mannir Yakubu, Speaker of the Katsina House of Assembly, Tasi’u Maigari Zango, State APC Chairman, Muhammad Sani Daura and other senior government officials as well as heads of security agencies and other dignitaries in the State.

The president, after receiving the guard of honor from the troops of the 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army and officers of the 213 Operational Base of the Nigerian Air Force under the “Operation Hadarin Daji’’ at the airport left for Daura on a helicopter at about 5:38 pm.

Eid-ul-Adha also referred to as the festival of sacrifice, is celebrated worldwide by Muslims and is marked with the slaughtering of rams, cows, and sheep.

In Muslim parlance, the festival is the most important feast in the Muslim calendar as it is an occasion to celebrate the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, Isma’il, in submission to Allah’s command.

In commemoration of this intervention, an animal, usually a ram, is sacrificed ritually and divided into three parts.

One share is given to the poor and needy, another is kept for home and the third portion is given to relatives.