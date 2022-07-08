‘Sadiq Abubakar, Bassey Kingsley’: Full List Of 69 Wanted Boko Haram Escapees

Following an attack on the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kuje, Abuja, the Federal Government on Friday published the identities of 69 Boko Haram suspects who are at large.

While declaring them wanted, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) confirmed that they all escaped from the correctional facility which was attacked by terrorists on Tuesday night.

Contrary to the widespread belief that members of the terrorist group are northerners, among those declared wanted was Bassey Kingsley from Oron – a coastal city and Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom State.

Onyemire Asagba, who hails from Warri in Delta State, is another suspected member of the terrorist group declared wanted by the government.

See the full details of the fleeing inmates below: