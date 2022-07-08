Stolen Items Recovered, Criminals Retreat As FCT Police Foil Armed Robbery Attempt

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command attached to the Lugbe Divisional Police Headquarters in the wee hours of Friday, responded promptly to a distress call foiling an Armed robbery attempt at Kapuwa, Lugbe Area of the FCT.

In a statement today, the command revealed that a 15-man armed robbery gang was operating at a compound in the Kapuwa area when the police operatives arrived and foiled the robbery.

Police spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh, explained that the “tactical and intelligence assets on duty drifted swiftly to the scene, giving a hot chase to the criminals who had at that moment successfully gained access and removed personal effects from the said house and were on the run”.

DSP Adeh adds that “upon sighting the gallant and aggressive advancement of the police team, the criminals engaged them in a gun duel but couldn’t match up with the superior firepower of the team.

“They retreated with various degrees of injuries while the Police recovered every single effect initially removed.”

The police imager maker noted that while an aggressive manhunt continues simultaneously with an investigation, the procedure to release stolen items to the owners has commenced as normalcy has since been restored to the area.

According to her, the stolen and recovered items include: “a Honda Accord with REG NO. BWR778BK, Peugeot 307 with REG NO. MKA496BC, Five (5) Five flat-screen Television, Eight(8) pairs of shoes, different types and sizes of clothes including a uniform, one Mini Laptop, four (4) ATM Cards, one (1) iPad, one (1) Play station with two (2) gaming pads and one Apple wrist watch”.

The Commissioner of Police FCT Command, CP Babaji Sunday while reassuring residents of a revamped security architecture and an unflinching commitment to bringing crime and criminality to the barest minimum in the FCT, enjoined the good people of the territory not to relent in partnering with the Police, especially in information rendition which is fuel to our onward crusade against crime and criminality.

The command, therefore, urged residents of the FCT to remain vigilant, and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883. Also, the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352.

See more photos of recovered items below.