Gunmen Abduct Oil Mogul In Kogi

Gunmen on Saturday abducted the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Always Petroleum and Energy Service Limited, Alhaji Mohammed Jamiu at his residence located at Idare quarters in Okene LGA of Kogi state.

According to an eye witness who pleaded anonymity, the kidnappers, numbering four, entered the house posing as business associates shortly after Mohammed Jamiu returned from Eid praying ground in Okene town.

He said the abductors forced their victim out of his residence at about noon and whisked him away in his car to an unknown destination.

The Police Public Relation Officer of Kogi State Police Command, Williams Ayah who confirmed the incident, assured that arrangements are in place to rescue the victim.

Jamiu was also abducted in 2019 at one of his fuel station in Okene but was rescued by military officials after few days in captivity.

The military lost one of their officers while one of the kidnappers was also killed during the rescue operation.