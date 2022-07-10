‘Amotekun, State Helicopter, Debt’: Main Issues In Osun Governorship Debate

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Five aspirants slugged it out on Sunday in Osogbo during a debate ahead of the Osun state governorship election, which is slated for July 16.

The candidates include Oyegoke Omigbodun of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Yusuf Lasun of Labour Party, Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Akin Ogunbiyi of Accord party.

Some of the major talking points of the debate centered on tackling insecurity and improving the state’s economy.

Adeleke raised the issue of the state’s helicopter but incumbent Oyetola said the helicopter was at the repair shop where it could cost $300,000 to repair; he denied that it had been sold off.

Ogunbiyi (Accord) argued against arming state agencies like Amotekun but Oyetola said such a move could help improve security.

The candidates also differed on the state of infrastructure in Osun. Oyetola defended his administration’s record but Ogunbiyi and Adeleke faulted his statements.

Lasun (Labour) criticised politicians for instigating electoral violence. On policy, he called for a better tax regime and advocated for government to become more active in business.

Omigbodun (SDP) argued capital expenditure must be used to provide infrastructure.

I am running because I want to continue with all my programs. Four years is not enough. – Adegboyega Oyetola (APC)#OsunDebate2022#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/8UtlKVjxBy — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022

I have served in the House of Representatives. – Yusuf Lasun (Labour)#OsunDebate2022#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/uIgnefVfUP — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022

I bring integrity, steadfastness, and accountability to the table. I have the fear of God. – Ademola Adeleke (PDP)#OsunDebate2022#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/qWxcMNULGf — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022

I am committed to Osun. I believe in Osun. – Oyegoke Omigbodun (SDP)#OsunDebate2022#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/YPZspHzzv2 — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022

As Governor, I will expand the capacity of Amotekun. – Akin Ogunbiyi (Accord)#OsunDebate2022#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/6i7k9LSDvZ — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022

Osun is the most peaceful state in Nigeria today. – Adegboyega Oyetola (APC)#OsunDebate2022#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/C5yIsOUAAn — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022

We have not sold Osun’s helicopters. And we have not politicised Amotekun. – Adegboyega Oyetola (APC)#OsunDebate2022#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/9uAn2BJAch — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022

I want our Governor to pledge that Amotekun will not be used for politics. – Ademola Adeleke (PDP)#OsunDebate2022#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/zPCiZDsLcT — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022

Stopping cultism in Osun is an ongoing thing. We have been collaborating with the police. – Adegboyega Oyetola (APC)#OsunDebate2022#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/uf0B8Ej10y — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022

Cultism is a sign of a failed state. We need to create jobs. – Akin Ogunbiyi (Accord)#OsunDebate2022#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/01ksK8ooS4 — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022

I don’t know how cultism is defined. You can’t take out what you don’t know. – Yusuf Lasun (Labour)#OsunDebate2022#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/bozuhRK2M6 — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022

I know how to take out cultism in Osun. – Oyegoke Omigbodun (SDP)#OsunDebate2022#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/MV4X7Ej3Ku — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022

I will not give Amotekun or OPC weapons because it is not constitutional. – Akin Ogunbiyi (Accord)#OsunDebate2022#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/vkvfQjpFr0 — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022

Allowing Nigerians to carry arms will lead to anarchy. But Amotekun should be encouraged to carry arms. – Adegboyega Oyetola (APC)#OsunDebate2022#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/OjUQqNS1TW — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022

The major problem of Nigeria is the constitution because a lot of important things are on the exclusive list. – Yusuf Lasun (Labour)#OsunDebate2022#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/YMzYEphzKA — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022

Nigerians don’t even have the money to buy weapons. I will promote community policing. – Ademola Adeleke (PDP)#OsunDebate2022#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/4bQQ33QEaN — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022

I do not believe in citizens carrying arms. – Oyegoke Omigbodun (SDP)#OsunDebate2022#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/22CJEs7gkl — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022

Adeleke’s mandate was not stolen. I won the 2018 election. – Adegboyega Oyetola (APC)#OsunDebate2022#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/lpBDQ5e5wT — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022

You can’t instigate electoral violence if your private life is OK. – Yusuf Lasun (Labour)#OsunDebate2022#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/4zUJAvhrl5 — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022

I will stop wasteful spending as Governor to improve the fiscal state of Osun – Oyegoke Omigbodun (SDP)#OsunDebate2022#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/2uRJ6500JM — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022

I will train our young people to do agriculture. – Ademola Adeleke (PDP)#OsunDebate2022#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/Ubv8F4OGwQ — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022

Government runs by taxes. I will ensure a proper tax regime. – Yusuf Lasun (Labour)#OsunDebate2022#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/kZu4lbQC5a — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022

The Osun state government is doing well. We have been able to pay salaries and pensions. – Adegboyega Oyetola (APC)#OsunDebate2022#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/xywO7qwqmt — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022

I will do vocational training for all our youths. I will give interest free loans to our women. – Akin Ogunbiyi (Accord)#OsunDebate2022#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/SgHEMsniXR — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022

We will improve Osun state’s mining sector. We produce gold in Osun and then we will refine it in Osun. – Akin Ogunbiyi (Accord)#OsunDebate2022#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/O2fNq6X7RV — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022

Adegboyega Oyetola (APC) talks about how his administration has made Osun attractive to foreign investment.#OsunDebate2022#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/1jVrkaSwR3 — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022

Nobody is taking business risks in Osun state. I will get government involved in doing business. – Yusuf Lasun (Labour)#OsunDebate2022#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/2vjfVdOwk7 — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022

I will ensure corruption is reduced so foreign investors can be comfortable to come into Osun. – Ademola Adeleke (PDP)#OsunDebate2022#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/13s3UNQRtj — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022

Capital expenditure must be used to provide infrastructure. – Oyegoke Omigbodun (SDP)#OsunDebate2022#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/hdjOfRTa7K — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022

The debt profile of Osun state is alarming. – Ademola Adeleke (PDP)#OsunDebate2022#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/81Jes7r1Uy — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022

I will borrow money to invest. I will fund infrastructure with taxes. – Yusuf Lasun (Labour)#OsunDebate2022#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/jvHvpXyzkl — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022

I have managed the debt profile of Osun state very well. – Adegboyega Oyetola (APC)#OsunDebate2022#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/TLQKCtm3wF — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022

I will create more entrepreneurs in Osun state. I will introduce commodity and marketing boards. – Akin Ogunbiyi (Accord)#OsunDebate2022#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/oJlYI99uS5 — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022

I will ensure that teachers are well paid and ensure WAEC fees for all students are paid. There will be compulsory, free primary education. – Akin Ogunbiyi (Accord)#OsunDebate2022#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/ziOVfycynB — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022

We are trying to ensure students stay in school. – Adegboyega Oyetola (APC)#OsunDebate2022#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/wiOyQ86VzZ — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022

Osun Debate: Ogunbiyi Promises Free Education, Stronger Amotekun Operations https://t.co/4ZwLmYdTI2 pic.twitter.com/dlPalmaAVi — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022

We have to make sure further maths and technical drawing is compulsory for engineering students. I will prioritise technical education. – Yusuf Lasun (Labour)#OsunDebate2022#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/Rwxn9EIuqa — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022

I went back to school when my educational qualifications were called into question. – Ademola Adeleke (PDP)#OsunDebate2022#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/MgGKbUET7Z — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022

Our teachers are qualified but they are not being well-monitored. – Oyegoke Omigbodun (SDP)#OsunDebate2022#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/qTtm8RrXPW — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022

Governor Oyetola was my good friend. But I am in the race for good. I have integrity. – Akin Ogunbiyi (Accord)#OsunDebate2022#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/6D9oeQ5OzG — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022

I have no grudge against my former boss, Rauf Aregbesola. – Adegboyega Oyetola (APC)#OsunDebate2022#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/YHR1bzjF6i — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022

I am not desperate to be Governor. I will like Peter Obi to be associated with me. But I am also well-known in Osun state. – Yusuf Lasun (Labour)#OsunDebate2022#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/uPrpcdc30X — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022

The viral video where I talked of having pounds is about bringing foreign investment into Osun state. – Ademola Adeleke (PDP)#OsunDebate2022#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/EdWpfKEn8X — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022

I have a good pedigree. Why should I not want to run for Governor? – Oyegoke Omigbodun (SDP)#OsunDebate2022#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/fWRitg5qdt — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022

Citizens of Osun, I want to give you a new beginning. – Akin Ogunbiyi (Accord)#OsunDebate2022#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/o8CpID48e4 — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022

Good people of Osun, I’m one of your own. Vote for me. – Yusuf Lasun (Labour)#OsunDebate2022#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/reftc4xdFj — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 10, 2022