Osun Debate: Adeleke Tackles Oyetola On State Helicopter, Use Of Amotekun

Senator Ademola Adeleke on Sunday tackled Governor Gboyega Oyetola on how his administration is using operatives of the Amotekun Security Network and the condition of the state-own helicopter.

While Adeleke is the Peoples Democratic Candidate (PDP) for the July 16 governorship election, incumbent Oyetola of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) seeks to extend his tenure in office by another four years.

Speaking during the governorship debate six days before the election, the PDP candidate accused Oyetola of depriving the people of knowledge of the whereabouts of the helicopter.

He equally berated the governor on the use of the local security outfit for alleged political purposes, rather than securing the lives and properties of the people.

“I asked the governor the other time that our helicopter; we need it for surveillance. We don’t know where our helicopter is and we want to know today because Osun people have the right to know where our helicopter is,” Senator Adeleke queried.

“I will develop Amotekun, give them training and make sure it is not used for politics, see what they are doing today. My plan is to make sure that we have all the right equipment for our police despite the fact that police are being controlled by the Federal Government, but that doesn’t mean.

“In Osun State, I will support the police by giving them equipment and of course giving them gadgets for surveillance.”

He recalled that during his stay at the Senate, he passed a motion on community policing. The ex-lawmaker said if elected governor, he will develop state policing and empower Amotekun operatives for the overall good of the Osun people.

Oyetola Replies

Governor Oyetola, in his response, stated that the helicopter was in existence but it has broken down.

He explained that the helicopter which developed fault some five years ago would cost $300,000 for repair, adding that the state government does not have that kind of money for such purpose.

While noting that the surveillance equipment has been packed in Rivers State, the governor said he has instructed that the helicopter be sold.

“Yes, there was a helicopter. It is still in existence and with the supplier because of the fact that it has broken down, about five years ago,” he said.

“The cost of repairing it will cost an average of about $300,000. Repairing it for $300,000 at this time is not economical. We even asked the man to see if he could sell it or buy it himself.

“The issue of the helicopter is there, nobody has sold it. It has not been sold like they are making some insinuations. It is available, it is in Port Harcourt.”