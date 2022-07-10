Osun Debate: Ogunbiyi Promises Free Education, Stronger Amotekun Operations

A governorship hopeful in Osun State, Akin Ogunbiyi, has promised to ensure free education and healthcare services for the people if elected.

The governorship candidate of the Accord Party made the pledge on Sunday in his remarks at the Osun Governorship Debate 2022.

Ogunbiyi, who described himself as the Obafemi Awolowo of this age, also vowed to engage the people in gainful employment.

“I am the Awolowo of this era and when I become the governor, I will deliver free education, free health,” he said. “I will deliver 100,000 jobs and I will carry out local government elections within the first six.

The Osun Governorship Debate 2022 was organised by Channels Television in partnership with the Situation Room.

It held in Osogbo, the state capital just a week before the July 16 Election Day announced by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct the exercise.

Ogunbiyi was one of five debaters who fielded questions on critical issues affecting the state, including the security and welfare of the people.

When asked about his plans to improve the security of the state and curb the activities of criminals therein, he responded, “I will collaborate with all security agencies in Nigeria.

“While the police are the only ones empowered to prosecute (offenders), I will work with Amotekun (Security Network) and enhance its capacity by recruiting more (personnel) into Amotekun and I will recruit from local areas so that they can effectively police the state.”

“I won’t allow Amotekun to carry arms because it is against the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We will ensure that all the Kabiyesi (traditional rulers) have at least one Amotekun guarding them to create physical deterrence against any risk of attack,” the Accord party candidate added.

Apart from Ogunbiyi, incumbent Governor Adegboyega Oyetola who is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for another four-year term, and Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), took their stand at the stage.

A former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and candidate of the Labour Party, Yusuf Lasun, as well as Dr Oyegoke Omigbodun of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and Dr Akin Ogunbiyi of the Accord Party, were also present.

Channels Television’s political editor and the moderator, Seun Okinbaloye, grilled participants on job creation, education, infrastructure, social inclusion, stance on vote-buying, wealth creation, as well as the state’s economic growth among others.