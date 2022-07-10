Osun Governorship Debate: Meet The Five Debaters

Five candidates have been confirmed to participate in the Osun Governorship Debate 2022 organised by Channels Television in partnership with Situation Room.

Just a week before the governorship election, the debaters will have the opportunity to talk about their plans for the people of Osun State if returned elected.

They would be grilled on critical issues bordering on security and deployment of security vote, job creation, education, infrastructure, social inclusion, stance on vote-buying, wealth creation, as well as the state’s economic growth among others.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had said it would conduct the election in all the local government areas of the state on July 16.

Meet the five debaters for the debate below:

Adegboyega Oyetola

Oyetola, 67, is the incumbent governor of the state and is seeking re-election for another four-year term.

Before his election as governor in 2018, he served as the Chief of Staff to his predecessor and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

Ademola Adeleke

Adeleke, 62, is a businessman and a senator who represented the Osun West district in the National Assembly between 2017 and 2019, a position initially held by his brother Senator Isiaka Adeleke who died in April 2017.

It is the second consecutive time Adeleke will face Oyetola in the contest for the governorship seat after he lost the last election about four years ago.

Oyegoke Omigbodun

Omigbodun, 58, is an architect, teacher, estate surveyor and politician who is also in the race to become the next governor of Osun State.

He has been the deputy chairman of SDP in Osun for about four years and previously served as the caretaker chairman of the then Alliance for Democracy (AD) in his Olorunda Local Government Area of the state.

Yusuf Lasun

Lasun, 61, is the Deputy Speaker of the 8th House of Representatives led by former Speaker Yakubu Dogara. He was elected in 2015 by 203 out of the 357 members of the then House of Representatives that participated in the in-house election.

Akin Ogunbiyi

Ogunbiyi, 59, who was born in Ile-Ogbo in Osun, is an associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute in London.

He started politics in 2018 and joined the PDP in a bid to become the governor of the state. He, however, lost the party’s ticket at the time to Senate Adeleke who was later defeated by incumbent Governor Oyetola.