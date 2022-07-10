Osun: Politicians Perpetrate Violence Before, During And After Elections

The Labour Party governorship candidate in Osun State, Yusuf Lasun, on Sunday said politicians perpetrate violence before, during, and after elections.

Lasun stated this during a governorship debate in Osogbo, six days before the commencement of the Osun State gubernatorial election.

The 61-year-old ex-Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives believes that politics and seeking public office is a job interview that involves the actors revealing their plans to the people.

“Everybody is missing the target. Loose politicians perpetrate violence before, during and after elections before their private lives is not well defined,” he said.

“A human being is defined by public appearance and your private life. If you have a solid life, If you go to an election and you fail, you cannot cause violence.”

Considering his investments in Osogbo, the LP governorship candidate stated that he cannot instigate his supporters to carry out violence.

This is because he is arguable the highest stakeholder in the state capital’s economy, blasting violent politicians for not having what he described as private life.

When asked about his plans to secure Osun if elected governor, Lasun said he will work closely with security agencies to improve intelligence gathering.

He however noted that his administration will empower the state’s local security outfit, Amotekun, to ensure that Community Development Associations collaborate with it to fight crimes in Osun.

With the governorship election exactly six days away, Lasun will slug it out with incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as well as other candidates.