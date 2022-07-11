2023 Presidency: 22 APC Governors Will Deliver 22 States – Uzodimma

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has boasted that each All Progressive Congress governor will ensure victory for the party in their respective states in the 2023 presidential election.

Uzodimma made the boast in Daura, Katsina during a sallah homage to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Twenty-two Governors will deliver 22 states because they have done very well,” Uzodimma said. “How many states are remaining?”

Uzodimma also noted that the decision of Kassim Shettima as Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s running mate in the presidential election was “a collective decision.”

Uzodimma was in Daura alongside eight other APC Governors, including Aminu Masari of Katsina, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Abubakar Bello of Niger, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Simon Lalong of Plateau and Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa.

The Governors described Shettima as one of Nigeria’s finest.

Speaking after a closed-door meeting with President Buhari, Bagudu said a Tinubu-Shettima presidency will complement all the achievements of the last seven years under president Muhammadu Buhari.

Bagudu further revealed that the APC Governors Forum is working hard to win the upcoming Osun Governorship election.