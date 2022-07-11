APC Governors Visit Buhari In Daura, Praise Tinubu-Shettima Ticket

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Governors of the All Progressives Congress on Monday paid a sallah homage to President Muhammadu Buhari at his residence in Daura.

After a closed door meeting with the President, the Governors said they were pleased with Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s choice of Kassim Shettima as his running mate in the 2023 presidential election.

The Governors described Shettima as one of Nigeria’s finest.

READ ALSO: Bwala Quits APC Over Muslim-Muslim Ticket

The Governors who made the trip include Aminu Masari of Katsina, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Abubakar Bello of Niger, Hope Uzodimma of Imo, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Simon Lalong of Plateau and Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa.

Speaking after the meeting, Bagudu said a Tinubu-Shettima presidency will complement all the achievements of the last seven years under president Muhammadu Buhari.

Bagudu further revealed that the APC Governors Forum is working hard to win the upcoming Osun Governorship election.

On his part, the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma described the choice of Shettima as a collective decision.

He noted that the 22 governors of the APC will deliver 22 States in the upcoming 2023 general elections.