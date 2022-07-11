‘They Wanted To Eliminate Me’, Osun Labour Party Candidate Lasun Recounts Attack Ordeal

Lasun who is a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives confirmed the attack while briefing reporters on Monday, hours after the incident was reported to have taken place.

The building is located in Oke Ima area of Ilobu, the hometown of the governorship candidate Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

Narrating how the incident occurred, he explained that the assailants invaded his house very early in the morning and began to shoot sporadically.

The governorship candidate believes the attacked who stormed his residence at about 2am came with the intention of harming him.

According to him, a team of police operatives has been drafted to his house and has since inspected the scene and taken custody of evidence.

Before the interview with reporters, the former deputy speaker had taken to his Twitter handle to raise an alarm over the attack.

Just in: gun men in uniforms are presently in my residence shooting sporadically… — Rt. Hon. Lasun Yussuff Suleiman (@LasunRt) July 11, 2022

Loose Politicians

The incident occurred barely a day after Lasun appeared as a debater on the Osun Governorship Debate 2022 organised by Channels Television in partnership with Situation Room.

While fielding a question during the debate, he distanced himself from electoral violence and faulted political officeholders who encourage such action.

“Loose politicians perpetrate violence before, during, and after elections because their private lives are not well defined. A human being is defined by public appearance and your private life; if you have a solid life, if you go to an election and you fail, you cannot cause violence,” the governorship candidate had said.

Other debaters include incumbent Governor Adegboyega Oyetola who is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for another four-year term and Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Akin Ogunbiyi of the Accord Party and Oyegoke Omigbodun of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) also took their stand on the stage.