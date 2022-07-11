Advertisement

Twitter Asks Elon Musk To Complete Proposed $44bn Takeover

Channels Television  
Updated July 11, 2022
In this photo illustration, a phone screen displays the Twitter account of Elon Musk with a photo of him shown in the background, on April 14, 2022, in Washington, DC. Olivier DOULIERY / AFP
In this photo illustration, a phone screen displays the Twitter account of Elon Musk with a photo of him shown in the background, on April 14, 2022, in Washington, DC. Olivier DOULIERY / AFP

 

Twitter demanded Monday that Elon Musk complete a proposed $44 billion takeover of the social media company, slamming the Tesla chief’s withdrawal of his offer as “invalid and wrongful.”

“Twitter has breached none of its obligations under the Agreement,” attorneys for Twitter said in a letter to Musk’s lawyers that was included in a securities filing late Monday.

“Twitter demands that Mr. Musk and the other Musk Parties comply with their obligations under the Agreement, including their obligations to use their respective reasonable best efforts to consummate and make effective the transactions contemplated by the Agreement.”



