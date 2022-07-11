Advertisement

VIDEO: Two Injured, 38 Shops Razed In Ibadan Market Fire

Channels Television  
Updated July 11, 2022

 

Traders at the popular commodity market at Bodija are counting their losses after a fire incident that razed at least 38 shops, leaving two injured in the process.

Sections of the market at Ori-Igi, Daleko and Iso Ẹlẹwà, were affected by the fire which was reported to have started in the wee hours of Monday.

The cause of the fire was unclear at the time of this reporting but goods and property worth millions of naira were lost.



