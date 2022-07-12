Kuje Prison Attack: If Nigerians Fail To Appreciate Govt’s Efforts, It Will Be Too Sad – Aregbesola

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has described the attack on the Kuje custodial centre and similar attacks across the country as a “fallout” of the Federal Government’s success against terrorism.

He made the comment during a tour of correctional centres in Lagos on Tuesday.

Aregbesola argued that the insurgents have been decimated and are only seeking relevance, noting that it would be a shame if Nigerians do not appreciate the efforts of the Federal Government.

He said the government was committed to completely eliminating the criminals.

“We are not vulnerable,” Mr Aregbesola said. “There might be issues with motivation, we are not vulnerable.

“I want us to be very clear in our minds, that if you fail to appreciate the efforts of government, it would be too sad. A time was when almost three-quarter of North-East was under the siege of the insurgents. That is not the case today.

“The insurgents do not have a foothold anywhere anymore. So, for us to be that successful in combating insurgency, we must expect some fallout. The fallout is what we are having. And that is what you see when any phenomenon is about to die.

“So, the insurgents and the associated evil companions, the bandits and the other coward criminals are taking advantage of the fact that the siege in their main theatre has weakened and scattered them. So they are desperately looking for relevance.

“My assurance to Nigerians is that we are up to it. We are not giving up. We are ready to give them the battle that will totally eliminate them.”