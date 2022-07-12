Osun Election: INEC Extends PVC Collection To July 14

The Independent National Electoral Commission has extended the collection of Permanent Voter Cards to July 14 for those interested in exercising their francise in the Osun governorship election.

The election is slated for July 16.

“Extending the last date for the collection of PVCs to Thursday14th July 2022 i.e. 24 hours to the election,” INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, said in a statement via the commission’s verified Twitter page.

“I appeal to all registered voters that are yet to collect their PVCs to seize the opportunity of the additional measures to do so.

“Many of the PVCs have already been collected by citizens. Of the 1,955,657 registered voters in Osun State, 1,479,595 (or 76%) have collected their cards as at Sunday 10th July 2022.”