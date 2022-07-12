Advertisement

Osun Election: Tinubu, Lawan, APC Governors Campaign For Oyetola In Osogbo

Channels Television  
Updated July 12, 2022

 

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 election, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, attended a rally in Osogbo on Tuesday to campaign for Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

Oyetola is seeking a second term of four years in Saturday’s governorship election in Osun state.

Mr Tinubu attended the rally alongside Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and several APC Governors, including campaign lead, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

Other Governors present at the rally include Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, Babagana Zulum of Borno State and Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu and the party’s Vice Presidential candidate, Kassim Shettima, were also present.



