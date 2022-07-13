Akeredolu Reshuffles Cabinet, Reassigns Portfolios

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has reshuffled his cabinet, reassigning portfolios to his commissioners.

The affected officials are two new commissioners – Prince Jacob Adeboboye Ologbese and Akinwumi Samson Sowore – who took their oath of office earlier on Wednesday after they were screened and cleared by the Ondo State House of Assembly.

While Ologbese was assigned to the Ministry of Regional Integration and Diaspora, Sowore will be overseeing the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Governor Akeredolu also reassigned three other Commissioners to various ministries.

He said the redeployment was aimed at improving governance and deploying talents to reinvigorate certain sectors.

Mrs. Bamidele Ademola Olateju, the former Commissioner for Regional Integration and Diaspora, was transferred to the Ministry of Information and Orientation, while. Fatai Olotu Aburumaku, the former Commissioner for Physical and Urban Development, was moved to the Ministry of Water and Sanitation.

Also, the former Commissioner for Water and Sanitation, Mrs. Yetunde Adeyanju was transferred to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Akeredolu urged the newly appointed and reassigned Commissioners to perform their jobs to the best of their abilities.