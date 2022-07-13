Ondo Commissioner Resigns, Gives Reasons

The new Ondo state Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mrs. Yetunde Adeyanju, has resigned her appointment, giving reasons for her decision.

Mrs. Adeyanju who was on Wednesday redeployed from the Ministry of Water and sanitation to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development tendered her resignation letter shortly after Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu announced a minor reshuffle in the cabinet.

In a copy of the letter, Mrs. Adeyanju appreciated Gov Akeredolu for the opportunity to serve the people of Ondo state.

READ A COPY OF THE LETTER BELOW: