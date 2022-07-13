PDP Governorship Candidate Promises To End Insecurity In Plateau

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, has promised to end rising insecurity and rebuild the state’s ailing economy if elected into office.

At an interactive session with Plateau indigenes living in Kaduna State on Wednesday, Mutfwang sought their support for his governorship ambition.

Explaining that bad governance and lack of vision are responsible for the deteriorating security situation and rising poverty in Plateau State, he said the state needed a transparent and visionary leader to regain its lost glory.

The PDP candidate also decried Plateau’s rising debt profile, saying it is currently indebted to the tune of N220 billion due to the misgovernance of the ruling APC administration.

He pledged to address the socio-economic challenges confronting the state for the overall benefit of the people.

“I want you to know that Plateau is in trouble,” he said. “Just this week, one of our sons told me from Central Bank that as of today, Plateau has a debt burden of N220 billion.

“We will turn around the situation. We are not coming in to enjoy, we are coming in to work and work we will do. We are coming in to lay a foundation for a future Plateau, a Plateau that will be a land of promise and peace for generations to come.

“We want to make sure that the ugly story of Plateau in several years is turned around. That is our desire and passion. By the grace of God, when I become governor, I will not be governor of burial ceremony.”