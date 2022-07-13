We Have Not Passed Sharia Law – Lagos Assembly

The Lagos State House of Assembly has refuted claims suggesting that its lawmakers secretly passed a Sharia law.

In a communique by Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Information, Security and Strategy, Hon. Setonji David, the legislators said the claim which is all over social media is false.

According to Hon David, the Assembly has at no time passed a Sharia law in a deal to get Northern support for the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, as the peddlers of this deception would have people believe.

The lawmaker in the statement titled ‘Alleged secret passage of Sharia law by Lagos Assembly, a lie from the pit of hell’, stressed that the claim is malicious and unfounded.

“We would not have dignified the writer of this hate speech but in order to set the record straight, this is a mere figment of the imagination of the writer and a total lie from the pit of hell.

“No informed person should believe this lies against the Assembly that is above the common standard of excellence. The news is far from the reality,” Hon David declared.

“Some people are just mischievous. Spreading all sorts of untrue stuff. Is it possible to pass a law under cover? The process of law-making is universal and very open. You cannot pass a law without subjecting it to public hearing in Lagos State.

“We urged the residents of the state and Nigerians as a whole to take the peddlers of this unfounded report as illiterate, uninformed, and uneducated people who needed to be schooled about law-making process,” the statement partly read.

While boasting that Tinubu is a fast-selling product across the country and does not need any law from the state to further endear him to all Nigerians, Hon David said he is optimistic that by the Special Grace of God, the former Lagos State Governor would emerge winner of the 2023 Presidential election to the shame of the purveyors of hate news.