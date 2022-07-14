Ayade Wins Cross River North Senatorial Primary Rerun

Cross River State governor, Professor Ben Ayade, has emerged candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Cross River North Senatorial District.

He was elected at a primary election rerun conducted at Ogoja Local Government headquarters where he emerged unopposed.

The by-election was necessitated by the voluntary withdrawal of Hon. Martin Orim who had won the ticket in the initial exercise held on May 28, 2022.

The Chairperson of the APC Primary Election Committee for Cross River North, Barrister Sameera Tabo, declared the governor winner with 252 votes.

The total number of votes cast was 255 while three votes were invalidated.

According to Sameera, following Orim’s withdrawal, the senatorial by-primary election was to ensure that the party fielded a candidate for Northern Cross River under the provisions of the Electoral Act.

In his acceptance speech, Ayade expressed gratitude to the delegates for electing him.

The governor said he is well-equipped for the senate and would bring his wealth of experience to bear in the upper legislative chamber if elected.