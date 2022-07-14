JUST IN: APC Postpones Official Unveiling Of Vice Presidential Candidate

The All Progressives Congress has postponed the official unveiling of former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shetima, as its vice presidential candidate for the 2023 general election.

Shetima was meant to have been presented to party members at the APC national Secretariat on Thursday, but the Chairman of the APC Press Corp told reporters the event has been moved forward.

He said a new date will be announced in due time and that the date would probably be sometime next week.

The Press Corp chairman said the directive for the postponement was given by the party’s Deputy National Secretary.

No reason has been given for the decision which comes amid controversy over the choice of a Muslim-Muslim ticket by the party.

More to follow…