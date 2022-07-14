PRP Withdraws From Osun Governorship Election

The Peoples Redemption Party has withdrawn from the Osun Governorship election which is scheduled to take place on Saturday.

National Secretary of the party, Babatunde Alli, announced the decision of the party in a statement on Thursday.

PRP blamed the decision which comes less than 48 hours before the poll on its governorship candidate in the state.

The statement read in part, “The National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great party, the PRP has noted with great concern and disappointment, the negative effects of obvious in-activity of the Governorship Candidate of the party in Osun State, Mr Ayowole Olubusuyi Adedeji, both on the party structures in Osun State and at the National level.

“The National Executive Committee (NEC) having therefore considered all options hereby direct the withdraw of the PRP from the Osun State Governorship Election of 16th July 2022.”

Besides withdrawing from the race, the party set up a five-man disciplinary committee to investigate Mr Adedeji.

The committee is investigating him on three grounds.

The first is on the allegation that he has been “staying abroad since emerging governorship candidate of the party till only two (2) weeks before the election, thereby preventing the party from all campaigns and awareness creation efforts”.

The second is based on “alleged fund-raising overseas activities without corresponding campaigns in the name of the party at state level”.

“The party particularly considers this allegation very grievous and debasing to the PRP,” the statement added.

The third ground for investigation is the “alleged attempt at fraudulently trading the party for personal monetary gains thereby embarrassing the party and dragging its good name and principles in the mud”.

As a result, the party called on its supporters in the state “to concentrate on the project of party building towards electoral victories in the 2023 General Election, while completely dissociating itself from the Governorship Election holding on Saturday 16th July 2022, in Osun State”.