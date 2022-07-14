Ochai Agbaji Scores 24 Points Against Charlotte

Ochai Agbaji has continued his impressive play in the NBA Summer League after scoring in double figures against the Charlotte Hornets.

Agbaji scored 24 points while shooting 7-for-13 from the field and 4-of-8 from the 3-point range but the rest of the Cavs shot just 37% as they lost their second straight game in summer league play.

The 22-year-old scored 16 points in his Summer League debut against the San Antonio Spurs which ended in a 99-90 victory. He made 5 of 11 shots from the field including 4-for-9 from 3-point range.

Agbaji, however, struggled from the floor in his second game against the Denver Nuggets, scoring just 8 points while shooting 27.3% including 2-for-6 from the 3-point arc.

Born to a Nigerian immigrant father, Ochai was selected at number 14 by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2022 NBA draft after leading the University of Kansas to the NCAA Championship while being named the most outstanding player in the final four tournament.

He will look to justify, further, his lottery selection when Cleveland face the Detroit Pistons in their next Summer League game.