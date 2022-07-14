Advertisement

Ochai Agbaji Scores 24 Points Against Charlotte

Channels Television  
Updated July 14, 2022
Ochai Agbaji

 

 

Ochai Agbaji has continued his impressive play in the NBA Summer League after scoring in double figures against the Charlotte Hornets.

Agbaji scored 24 points while shooting 7-for-13 from the field and 4-of-8 from the 3-point range but the rest of the Cavs shot just 37% as they lost their second straight game in summer league play.

The 22-year-old scored 16 points in his Summer League debut against the San Antonio Spurs which ended in a 99-90 victory. He made 5 of 11 shots from the field including 4-for-9 from 3-point range.

Agbaji, however, struggled from the floor in his second game against the Denver Nuggets, scoring just 8 points while shooting 27.3% including 2-for-6 from the 3-point arc.

Born to a Nigerian immigrant father, Ochai was selected at number 14 by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2022 NBA draft after leading the University of Kansas to the NCAA Championship while being named the most outstanding player in the final four tournament.

He will look to justify, further, his lottery selection when Cleveland face the Detroit Pistons in their next Summer League game.



More on Sports

Tuchel Decides Against Signing Ronaldo – Reports

Super Falcons To Play Team USA In Prestige Friendlies

UK Police Open Investigation Into Mo Farah Trafficking Revelations

Africa’s Fastest Man Omanyala To Miss Worlds Over Visa Delay

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV