Peter Obi Replies Tinubu, Says There Is Dignity In Labour

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has reacted to comments made by his All Progressives Congress counterpart, Bola Tinubu, during the APC’s mega rally in Osun State this week.

Tinubu had hit out at the Labour Party and some other parties during the rally, describing them as mushroom parties.

“PDP and mushroom parties. Like Labour party; they say they are labour, they will labour till death,” Tinubu said in Yoruba.

“God will not let you become labourers,” he told the crowd of supporters. “You will meet good fortune at home. The good fortune of money, children. You are next.”

But speaking during a rally organised by the LP in Osun on Wednesday, Obi said APC presidential candidate spoke ill of his party out of hatred, adding that the Labour Party will respond with love.

“I listened to our national chairman when he said that somebody said that they can labour till death. When they talk like that, when they show you hatred, Labour Party will show them, love. There is dignity in labour,” he said.

READ ALSO: ‘Mushroom Groups’: Tinubu Slams Labour Party Supporters In Osun

Obi called on Osun residents to vote for the LP’s governorship candidate, Yusuf Lasun, saying the party will guarantee better welfare for citizens.

According to him, the party is determined to change Nigeria, insisting that the way to change Africa’s most populous country is by removing people responsible for its current state.

In his remark, LP National Chairman, Julius Abure, urged Osun electorates not to sell their votes on Saturday.

He told them to resist the temptation of collecting money during the governorship election or to collect the money and still vote against them.