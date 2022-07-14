Super Falcons Beat Cameroon To Reach WAFCON Semis, Qualify For Ninth World Cup

The Super Falcons on Thursday beat their Cameroonian counterparts by a lone goal to seal a semi-final position n the African Women’s Cup Of Nations tournament holding in Morocco.

The victory also see the Falcons secure a ninth world cup ticket in a row.

A resolute defence from the Cameroonians left the match deadlocked at half-time after a dominant display from the Nigerian side

However,Rasheedat Ajibade’s 56th-minute headed goal was the difference between the African giants on the night.

She was assisted by Onumonu who got the ball to her to head home for Nigeria.

Spirited Performance

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated the Super Falcons, for qualifying for the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in 2023 after their emphatic quarter-final victory at the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Special Adviser to the President, Media & Publicity, Femi Adesina, made this known in a statement on Thursday.

“The President lauds the spirited performance of the team in the tournament and for maintaining its dominant posture as undisputed champions of the round-leather game and most successful international women’s football team in the continent,” the staTement read.

‘”Having won the tournament twice in 2016 and 2018, under this administration, the President assures the girls and their handlers that the whole nation is strongly standing with them and will continue to cheer them on until the final whistle in Morocco.”

The president charged the team not to rest on its victory but surpass their previous record in the upcoming Women’s World Cup tournament.

“He prays that the Super Falcons, who have produced some of the greatest African players in the history of the women’s game, will surpass their achievement in the last Women’s World Cup in 2019, where they advanced to the Round of 16, for the first time in 15 years,” he said.

“President Buhari also looks forward to the next generation of upcoming stars, who through hard work, discipline, resilience and determination, will one day win the World Cup for Nigeria.”