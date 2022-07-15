Escapee From Kuje Prison, Others Arrested In Katsina

A 33 year old, Kamala Lawal Abubakar, of Unguwar Sale Quarters in Danmusa Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State has been arrested by the police in the state.

Abubakar who is suspected to be a fugitive from Kuje prison, Abuja was arrested yesterday evening, based on credible information that spurred the Divisional Police Officer of Danmusa and his team to carry out raids on suspected criminal hideouts within the LGA of the State.

In the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to have escaped from Kuje Prison, Abuja, during the recent Kuje jail break.

Police spokesman, SP Gambo Isah in a statement on Friday stated that some quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp was also recovered in Abubakar’s possession during police search.

He said the suspect will be handed over to Nigerian Correctional Service, for further actions.

In a related development, the command has succeeded in busting a notorious syndicate of armed robbers terrorizing Katsina metropolitan area and its environs.

The were arrested on Tuesday, July 5th, 2022.

“Nemesis caught up with the duo of one Abdulrazak Isyaku, ‘M’, aged 25yrs and (2) Muhammad Abubakar, ‘M’, aged 18yrs both of Kambarawa, notorious armed robbers, who specializes in breaking into dwelling houses in Katsina and committing armed robbery at night.

“Suspects were apprehend based on credible intelligence, at Kambarawa Quarters, Katsina and in the course of investigation, two stolen motorcycles one Motobi, ash in colour, unregisterd and Hijoe, red in colour, with registration number KTN 89 QN were recovered in their possessions.

“Suspects confessed to the commission of several armed robbery attacks in the state and mentioned one Muhammed Lalo, ‘M’, now at large, as their accomplice. Investigation is ongoing.

“On 2/07/2022 at about 2233hrs, based on a tip off, the command succeeded in arresting one Bello Sale Jino, ‘M’, aged 25yrs of Modoji village, a notorious leader of kidnap for ransom syndicate and a suspected terrorist. He was arrested in a hideout at Bakuru village, Katsina.

“In the course of investigation, suspect confessed to be a leader of kidnap for ransom gang and was in the village based on the invitation of one Mustapaha Badamasi, that he should come to the village and take a survey of a rich man in the village, who has plenty of cows.

“Furthermore, suspect confessed to have kidnapped many people within Katsina metropolitan and collected ransom ranging from eighty thousand (N80,000) to two hundred thousand (N200,000) naira. Some of his gang members arrested include (1) Muhammed Ibrahim, ‘M’, aged 25yrs of Sokoto Rima Quarters, Katsina (2) Anas Abdullahi, ‘M’, aged 30yrs of Sabon Gida Quarters, Katsina and (3) Mustapha Badamasi. Investigation is ongoing.

“On 07/07/2022 at about 1700hrs, the Command succeeded in arresting suspected killers of one Mallam Dayyabu, ‘M’, of Majifa village, Kankara.

“The fact of the case is that on 10/06/2022 at about 1400hrs, the following suspects (1) Kane Kasimu, ‘M’, aged 35yrs, (2) Yahaya Danmallam, ‘M’, aged 30yrs (at large) (3) Aminu Ba’are, ‘M’, aged 40yrs (at large) (4) Sirajo Dawai, ‘M’, aged 18yrs (at large), (5) Ibrahim Amadu, ‘M’, aged 60yrs (6) Sa’idu Ibrahim, ‘M’, aged 30yrs, all of Gidan Dangwari village, Kankara, attacked the said Mallam Dayyabu while working in his farm land and thereafter attacked his wife at home with intent to kill her but did not met her but destroyed some part of the house. Suspect confessed to the commission of the offence.

“On the 29/6/2022 at about 0700hrs, the command succeeded in arresting the trio of (1) Ayuba Abudullahi ‘m’ aged 25 years old alias Arrow (2) Sagir Sade ‘m’ aged 22yaers and (3) Usman Shu’aibu ‘m’ aged 22 years old.

“Nemesis caught up with the syndicate when attack the residence of the duo of one (1) Sterling Anikezie ‘m’ and (2) Ayingor Sunday ‘m’ all of Malumfashi town and robbed them of Two (2) Tecno android handset valued at one hundred and five thousand naira (₦105,000.00).

“One laptop computer valued at one hundred and fifteen thousand naira (₦115,000.00). The sum of one hundred and sixty-five thousand naira (₦165,000.00),” SP Gambo Isah revealed.

The police spokesman also explained that during the course of the investigation, suspects were arrested hibernating in the house one Hadiza Mamman alias Uwani ‘f’ aged 37 years old in possession of six (6) package of banned substance solution.

According to him, the suspects will be further investigated after which they will be charged to a competent court for onward prosecution.