PHOTOS: Police In Show Of Force Ahead Of Osun Governorship Election

Channels Television  
Updated July 15, 2022
A photo taken on July 15, 2022, shows policemen deployed for the Osun Governorship election during a drill in Osogbo, the state capital. Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

 

Personnel of the Nigeria Police on Friday held a show of force exercise ahead of the Osun State governorship election.

The colourful display by the security operatives came barely 24 hours before the election to be conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

While sirens blare intermittently on the streets, police vans conveying security operatives on election duty were sighted at different locations.

The 21,000 personnel deployed for the election comprise operatives of the Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, and Marine Police, among others.

In a bid to ensure adequate security of the process and the electorate, especially in the coastal areas, the force headquarters also deployed three helicopters and three gunboats.

The photos below capture some of the intriguing parts of the police show of force exercise…



