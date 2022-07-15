Advertisement
Tiwa Savage Awarded With Honourary Doctorate Degree By UK Varsity
Tiwa Savage has been awarded an honourary doctorate degree by a university in the United Kingdom.
In a video shared on the University of Kent’s social media, the singer congratulated the fresh graduates, urging them to do their best.
“I’m super proud and I want you to go out there, have fun and kill it. Be the best you that you can be because you truly deserve it.”
