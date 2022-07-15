Advertisement

Tiwa Savage Awarded With Honourary Doctorate Degree By UK Varsity

Channels Television  
Updated July 15, 2022
Tiwa Savage has been awarded an honourary doctorate degree.

 

 

Tiwa Savage has been awarded an honourary doctorate degree by a university in the United Kingdom.

In a video shared on the University of Kent’s social media, the singer congratulated the fresh graduates, urging them to do their best.

“I’m super proud and I want you to go out there, have fun and kill it. Be the best you that you can be because you truly deserve it.”

 

 



