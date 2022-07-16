‘Everybody Is Peaceful Like It’s Sallah Day,’ NYSC DG Assesses Osun Election

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier-General Mohammed Fadah, has positively reviewed the deployment of corps members for the Osun State governorship election and the conduct of the poll.

“The place is more peaceful than Ekiti because there isn’t any report of violence,” he told Channels TV’s Seun Okinbaloye when asked about the poll in Osogbo, the state capital.

“Everybody is peaceful like it’s Sallah day, everywhere is peaceful and they are doing their thing in a very peaceful manner. There is no negative report so far.”

The NYSC DG said about 10,000 corps members were deployed for the election in which 15 candidates are racing to govern the state for the next four years.

Over the years, there have been questions and concerns about the welfare of corps members deployed for elections.

In Osun, the NYSC boss, who says he has gone round to monitor the conduct of the poll, believes there is no cause for concern.

“I am very comfortable,” he said. “There is no report of any negative thing. Their (the corp members) morale was very high. I was with them yesterday and I gave them room to ask questions or make complaints if they had any.”

Brigadier-General Fadah also praised the partnership between the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the NYSC, describing it as a “good relationship for national development”.

“I am happy the relationship is very cordial,” he added.