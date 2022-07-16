LIVE UPDATE: Election Day In Osun, Residents Vote In Governorship Poll

Welcome to our live page for the Osun State governorship election.

Data from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) suggest that Ekiti has a total of 1,955,657 registered voters.

The election is taking in 3,763 polling units across 332 registration areas in 30 local government areas of the state.

Osun State also has three senatorial districts, nine federal constituencies, and 23 state constituencies.

Although there are 15 political parties in the state, 15 of them are represented in the contest for the next governor of the state.

Saturday, July 16, 2022.

1:11 pm: Adejumo Bolatito Adunni gets accredited before voting at Unit 001, St Luke’s Primary School, RA 09 Obalufon in Ayedaade LGA.

Adejumo Bolatito Adunni being captured at Unit 001, St Luke’s Primary School, RA 09 Obalufon, Ayedaade LGA. pic.twitter.com/oXE9ZH7LPu — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) July 16, 2022

12:48 pm: 50-year-old Oloyede Kazeem and a resident of Ede monitors the election via radio.

12:06 pm: A resident with a disability undergoes the facial recognition process with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) at Polling Unit 001, Ikire A, in Irewole LGA.

Osun State Governorship Election 2022. A Citizen with disability, undergoes the facial recognition process with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), preparatory to casting his vote, at Polling Unit 001, Ikire A, under Irewole LGA.#OsunDecides2022 pic.twitter.com/UV164nvuDo — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) July 16, 2022

11:32 am: Governor Oyetola and his wife cast their vote at the Local Authority Primary School in Boripe LGA.

VIDEO: The moment Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and his wife cast their vote in #OsunDecides2022 pic.twitter.com/mrXPggii9X — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 16, 2022

10:46 am: Governor Gboyega Oyetola and his wife have arrived at Polling Unit 2 Ward 1, Local Authority Primary School in Boripe LGA where they joined the queue to cast their votes.

The couple were welcomed by a cheering crowd of supporters, some of whom are on the queue waiting to also cast their votes.

10:20 am: Labour Party candidate, Lasun Yusuf, votes at about 10:20 am. He says Nigeria is in trouble if vote-buying mars the Osun governorship election.

VIDEO: LP’s Lasun Yusuf speaks after casting his vote in #OsunDecides2022 pic.twitter.com/OztMyzJrpC — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 16, 2022

VIDEO: The moment Senator Ademola Adeleke cast his vote at polling unit 9, Ward 2 in Ede North Local Government Area of the state.

9:20 am: The cubicle has been repositioned to suit the people’s preference at Unit 4 Ward 5, Ilobu in Irepodun LGA.

The cubicle has been repositioned to suit the people’s preference at Unit 4 Ward 5, Ilobu in Irepodun LGA. #OsunDecides2022 pic.twitter.com/iF8ebm0ZVu — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 16, 2022

8:50 am: Voting is ongoing at Abogunde/Sagba Ward 2, Unit 9, Ede North LGA.

Voting is ongoing at Abogunde/Sagba Ward 2, Unit 9, Ede North LGA. #OsunDecides2022 pic.twitter.com/NfPrYdqIcg — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 16, 2022

8:41 am: Police intervene in an argument between INEC ad hoc staff and voters who want the cubicle in a less conspicuous place at Unit 4 Ward 5, Ilobu in Irepodun LGA. But the presiding officer insists it is not a secret ballot.

Police intervene in an argument between INEC ad hoc staff and voters who want the cubicle in a less conspicuous place at Unit 4 Ward 5, Ilobu in Irepodun LGA. But the presiding officer insists it is not a secret ballot. #OsunDecides2022 pic.twitter.com/dFXhHZcJ4c — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 16, 2022

Osun Election: PDP’s Adeleke Casts His Vote, Commends INEC

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke, has cast his vote in the ongoing Osun State governorship election.

He cast his ballot on Saturday morning at polling unit 9, Ward 2 in Ede North Local Government Area of the state. READ MORE…

8:16 am: Preparation is ongoing at Abogunde/Sagba Ward 2, Unit 9 Ede North where the PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke, is expected to cast his vote.

7:51 am: Channels TV correspondent, Dare Idowu, gives an update on the exercise from the SDA Government Primary School, Ward 10, Unit 4, Ede South LGA.

Channels TV correspondent, Dare Idowu, gives an update on the exercise from the SDA Government Primary School, Ward 10, Unit 4, Ede South LGA. #OsunDecides2022 pic.twitter.com/emhfdkgYj1 — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 16, 2022

7:30 am: INEC ad hoc staff set up for the election at Unit 10, Ward 4, Seventh Day Adventist Government School in Ede South local government Area of Osun State.

7:15 am: Polling officials have just arrived and are setting up for the election at Unit 3 Ward 1, Ilobu in Irepodun LGA.

Party agents and some electorate also gathered early enough in anticipation to participate in the exercise.

6:39 am: Early-morning arrangement at a Registration Area Centre (RAC) in Osogbo ahead of the deployment of sensitive materials to polling units.

Quick stories for catch up

Police In Show Of Force Ahead Of Osun Governorship Election

Personnel of the Nigeria Police on Friday held a show of force exercise ahead of the Osun State governorship election.

The colourful display by the security operatives came barely 24 hours before the election to be conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). READ MORE

Adequate Security Made, 21,000 Police Personnel Deployed – DIG Kokumo

The Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of policing for the Osun governorship election, Johnson Kokumo, has given the assurance that action has been taken to ensure a peaceful election.

He said this on Friday during an appearance on Politics Today where he also allayed fears about the activities of cultists in the state and provided information about police deployment in the state. READ MORE

You Must Stick To The Oath Of Neutrality, INEC Chairman Charges Officials

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has charged electoral officials to stick to the oath of neutrality while discharging their duties in the July 16 governorship election in Osun State.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu gave the charge in a statement signed on Friday, a few hours before the commencement of the poll where the people of the state will decide who will govern them for the next four years. READ MORE…

INEC Begins Distribution Of Sensitive Materials

With the Osun governorship election barely 24 hours from now, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the distribution of sensitive materials to all the 30 local government areas of the state.

INEC officials moved the materials amid tight security on Thursday night at the commission’s headquarters located along Gbongan/Osogbo road. READ MORE…