Osinbajo Hospitalised, To Undergo Surgical Procedure

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, is on admission at a hospital, his spokesman Laolu Akande has said.

Akande disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, saying Professor Osinbajo was scheduled to undergo a surgical procedure.

This, according to him, is a result of recurrent pain in the Vice President’s leg probably from an injury he sustained while playing squash.

The Vice President’s spokesman, however, stated that Professor Osinbajo’s doctors would give an update on the treatment at a later time.

“VP Osinbajo is in the hospital today for a surgical procedure on account of a recurrent pain in the leg possibly sustained from an injury while playing squash,” Akande said.

“His (Osinbajo’s) doctors would give an update of the treatment later today.”

Professor Osinbajo has also confirmed his health status via his verified Twitter account.